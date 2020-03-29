Kadapa: Police organizing mobile vegetable markets

Kadapa: As part of efforts in effectively implementing social distancing, Kadapa police administration has taken an innovative step by selling vegetables at the door step of people in Badvel and Mydukuru towns in the district.

Despite government relaxed lock down norms by permitting people to for buying daily needs, but the aim of social distance was not fulfilled with the public thronged to the vegetable vendors in big numbers for purchasing goods. This was not only leads panic but also scope of infecting Coronavirus.

To avoid such unwanted situation district Superientendent of Police KNN Anburajan has designed new plan for supplying vegetables at door step of people in specific timings with affordable prices.

The SP had held meeting with traders farmers over the issue as it was decided to vegetable market association to purchase the vegitables from the farmers under no loss no profit system supply the the people at reasonable prices.

Two constables who were endorsed responsbility for the purpose went round the localities for selling produce through 10 auto rickshaws in perticular timing. It was also set up a mobile No 9392302424 in the interest of public as they can call the police to have vegitables at their step.

When contacted by Hans India SP Anburajan has said in view of avoid gathering in the streets police has taken such initiative in Badval and Mydukuru town under experiment basic. In future it was extended all towns in the district very soon. " There was also plan of supplying essential commodities, water bottles and free meals to the needy by involving voluntary organizations". he said