Kadapa: Police sell vegetables at doorsteps of people at Badvel, Mydukuru

Kadapa: As part of efforts in effectively implementing social distancing, Kadapa police administration has taken an innovative step by selling vegetables at the doorstep of people in Badvel and Mydukuru towns in the district.

The government relaxed lockdown norms by permitting people to go out in specified hours to buy essentials. But the objective of social distancing was not being fulfilled as people gathered in huge numbers at vegetable shops.

To avoid such a phenomenon, District SP KNN Anburajan has designed new plan for supplying vegetables at doorsteps of people in specified timings at affordable prices. The SP had held meeting with traders and farmers over the issue. It was decided that the vegetable market association will purchase vegetables from the farmers under no loss no profit system and supply them to people at reasonable prices.

Two constables were entrusted with the responsibility to supply vegetables to people. They went round the localities to sell vegetables through auto-rickshaws during the specified hours. A mobile number 9392302424 was also set up for the benefit of people so that they can call police and procure vegetables at their doorsteps.

Speaking to The Hans India, SP Anburajan has said that to prevent gatherings in streets, police has taken up such an initiative in Badvel and Mydukuru towns as an experiment. Soon in future it will be extended to all towns in the district.

"There is also a plan to supply essential commodities, water bottles and free meals to the needy by involving voluntary organizations," he said.