Kadapa: Promote quality education in schools, and Collector Vijaya Rama Raju to staff

Kadapa(YSR District): District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has directed the officials to initiate steps for promotion of quality education with moral values in the student community as they were future generation of India.

Holding review meet with education department officials over progress in Manabadi Nadu- Nedu works here on Tuesday, the collector pointed out that government was spending funds in a big way for creation of conducive atmosphere in the schools in the interest of students concentrating on studies.

He said that at the same time, teachers should feel more responsible to work according to the aspirations of the government.

He said that infrastructure facilities have been provided in 1,040 schools under Manabadi Nadu-Nedu in first phase in the district.

He directed them to ensure completion of works in the schools selected in the second phase. The collector also instructed the officials to enroll the health condition of students staying in the hostels. SSA official Ambavaram Prabhakar Reddy, MEO and headmasters were present.