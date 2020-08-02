Kadapa registers 396 fresh corona cases

Kadapa: The district reported 396 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Sunday taking the total number of cases to 9,004, according to a latest health bulletin issued by Medical & Health department.

Among them 4,307 were discharged after tested negative from various quarantine centres in the district. As per the official records, swab tests were conducted for total 1,45,578 persons across the district till date.

Meanwhile the spread of virus was rampant in rural areas creating panic among public. People were seen rushing to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and government hospitals in big numbers for having virus tests.

According to the COVID Sanjeevani bus technican Premkumar, as many as 48 persons were tested positive out of 268 throat samples in Mydukuru town on Sunday.