Kadapa: Remove encroachments on tanks

Kadapa: The District Review Committee (DRC) meeting headed by in-charge minister A Suresh has stressed the need of completing pending irrigation projects in a speedy manner.

The meeting also decided to renovate canals, tanks and culverts damaged due to recent incessant rains in the interest of supplying water for agriculture operations in the crop season. It was also proposed to remove encroachments on the tanks in the district.

The meeting mainly concentrated on agriculture, irrigation, NREGS in the interest of preventing big migrations in the district. Speaking on the occasion, district in-charge minister A Suresh directed the officials to initiate steps for early completion of 12 projects taken up with Rs 16,000 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that about 62.31tmcft of water was stored in 13 irrigation projects in the district.