Kadapa: Rs 4.71 crore subsidy for 99 industrial units released

Kadapa: As part of encouraging upcoming industrialists, District Collector CH Harikiran on Monday said that the government released Rs 4.71 crore subsidy for 99 units in the district.

Addressing at the District Industrial Exporting Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting on Monday, Harikiran said the Rs 4.71 crore was apart from Rs 3.54 crore allocated to the 72 units of SC/ST beneficiaries.

He said the government was initiating special steps in the interest of upcoming industrialists in the district.

He said as per Industries Development Policy (IDP) 2015-20 Act, officials and bankers should take initiative in sanctioning subsidy to MSMs based on their eligibility. Joint Collector(Welfare) Dharmachandra Reddy, District Industries Centre (DIC) General Manager Chanda Basha, DPO Prabhakara Reddy, Lead Bank Manager Chandrasekhar, Pollution Control Board (PCB) EE Javidh Basha and others were present.