Kadapa: Sacrifices of freedom fighters remembered

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha on Sunday participated in the State Formation Day celebrations organised by the district administration at the Collectorate and unfurled the tricolour and received the guard of honour from the police.

Speaking on the occasion, he said people of state should remain grateful to Potti Sriramulu as he was not only responsible for formation of separate Andhra Pradesh but also creation of linguistic states based on local languages.

He also recalled sacrifices of several freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives for betterment of Andhra Pradesh. The Deputy CM reeled out various welfare schemes being implemented by the government and urged the people to extend their support to the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for continuation of same in future. On the occasion, cultural programmes were presented by students from Proddaturu spell bound the audience. In-charge Collector M Gouthami, SP K K N Anburajan, Joint Collector Dharma Chandra Reddy and others were present. Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy along with MLC Jakia Khanam garlanded the statue of Potti Sriramulu in Rayachoti town on the occasion of the State Formation Day celebrations.