Kadapa: Seasonal diseases spread with arrival of rains

Kadapa: With the beginning of rainy season, several people in city and other parts of the district have been suffering from various seasonal diseases like malaria, diarrhea, typhoid and jaundice etc. Though such viral diseases spread during every rainy season, the official machinery fails to take effective precautionary measures to prevent the spread of diseases this season as they are busy in striving to curb the spread of Covid-19.



Especially, the diseases are spread in rural areas due to poor sanitation and the situation turned worse with the spread of Covid-19 as the key department like Medical &Health is busy in fighting against the dreaded virus. Private hospitals are not showing much interest to treat patients suffering from various diseases due to Corona scare. Sources disclosed that 40 percent of children between 4 to 8 years and 20 percent of elders between 50 to 65 years are suffering from throat infections, breath related problems as per the outpatient (0P) records of the government hospitals. It is learnt that more than 1,000 cases were being treated in RIMS and more than 50 cases are reported in Primary Health Centers every month during the rainy season.

People in several villages are forced to drink contaminated water due leakage of water taps, and pipelines. People are complaining that RWS officials are not responding to the complaints from the public. Polluted water is being supplied through taps, people complain.

About 70percent of people from like Rajampet, Railway Kodur, Sambepalli, Rayachoti mandals migrate to other places for livelihood and when they return they are affected by diseases.

When contacted by The Hans India DM&HO N UmaSundari said in view of the rainy season, administration is initiating all precautionary measures to prevent the seasonal diseases. Broachers will be distributed pertaining the details of viral infections and communicable diseases. Awareness camps are being conducted in the villages to motivate the people to take precautionary measures. She said that Dry Day is being maintained every Friday in the villages. Adequate stock of medicines have been kept ready, she added.