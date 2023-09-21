Kadapa SP inspects Ganesh immersion ghats

Kadapa (YSR district): Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal inspected the Ganesh idols immersion ghats at Penna river located in Sidhavatam, 19 kms from here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the SP walked all along on the bridge and issued directions to the cops over safety measures to be initiated to prevent traffic congestion during immersion.

He instructed the officials to ensure strict bandobast at the immersion ghats for preventing untoward incidents.

The SP expressed satisfaction over the ongoing arrangements.

DSP Md Sharief, special inspector Ashok Reddy, Kamalapuram CI Ramakrishna Reddy and others were present.