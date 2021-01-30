Kadapa: SP K K N Anburajan says elaborate measures in place for Gram Panchayat polls

Kadapa: Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan has said that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the first phase of panchayat elections in the district.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting a Village Secretariat at Nandyalampet of Mydukuru mandal on Friday, the SP said that as many as 9 DSPs, 16 CIs and 25 SIs were deputed for the security arrangements.

He said that it was proposed to deploy 15 police officials every nominated village cluster. He added that one DSP level official, 2 Circle Inspectors, 3 Station House Officers along with flying squads, striking squads and static surveillance teams would be deputed for security in every mandal during the elections.

Apart from it, special teams would be deployed for effective implementation of electoral procedure. The SP warned of initiating stringent action against those who are responsible for disrupting the elections during nominations period.

Mydukuru DSP Vijayakumar, CI Madhusudhana Goud and several police officials were present on the occasion.