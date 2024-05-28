Kadapa: SP Siddharth Kaushal inspects security at strongrooms

Kadapa: District SP Siddharth Kaushal inspected security measures at the strongrooms where EVMs are stored, following the general election polling, here on Monday. The strongrooms are located at Maulana Azad Urdu National University under RIMS police station. The strongrooms have been established with stringent security protocols, including 24x7 surveillance and continuous security duties performed by police and central armed forces. Surveillance cameras are also being used to monitor the area round the clock.

During his visit on Monday, the SP reviewed security arrangements and emphasised the importance of maintaining constant vigilance until counting process is completed. He instructed all officers and staff to ensure robust security and prevent any untoward incidents.

Additional SP (AR) SSSV Krishna Rao, Kadapa DSP MD Sharif, AR DSP Muralidhar, DTC DSP Ravikumar, Special Branch DSP Sudhakar, RIMS PSCI K Ramachandra and others participated in the inspection.