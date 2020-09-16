Kadapa: Tension prevails as YSRCP, TDP leaders spar over land

Kadapa: Tension prevailed at Machupalle village of Khajipet mandal on Wednesday with the functionaries of YSRCP and TDP entered into heated exchange of word over illegal occupation of 100 acres of land in the village.

According to the sources, Mydukuru TDP in-charge and former TTD Chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav along with his party leaders visited Machupalle village and accused Mydukuru MLA Raghurami Reddy of illegally encroached 100 acres of land in survey no 506, 507 and converted it as agriculture land by constructing a fence around it.

Meanwhile YSRCP functionaries rushed to the spot in big numbers and entered into heated exchange of word with the former TTD chairman by condemning his allegations.

Speaking on the occasion, the former TTD chairman said after YSR Congress came to the power, illegal occupation of lands were rampant in the state.

The TDP leader recalled that during regime of TDP, these lands were allocated to the SC/STs for agriculture operations. He demanded the government to conduct an enquiry over the issue and hand over the lands to genuine beneficiaries. TDP district secretary Hariprasad and others were present.