Kadapa: Tribals should be aware of their rights

Kadapa: District Collector Ch Harikiran has stated that the tribals should be aware of their rights provided in the constitution. Inaugurating the International Tribal Day here on Sunday, the Collector said the government has introduced several welfare schemes for their welfare and implementing stringent laws to protect them from exploitation and bring them into mainstream.

He appealed to tribals to send their children to schools so that they would have good education and become responsible citizens of India. The Collector said the tribals, Yerukala, Yanadhi and Adivasis constitute 4 per cent in the district and urged the officials to take steps for effective implementation of welfare schemes meant for their uplift.

ST Corporation ED Jayaprakash and others were present.