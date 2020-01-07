Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: YCP functionaries held rally in Duvvuru

Kadapa: YCP functionaries held rally in Duvvuru

YSR Congress party activists organized rally in Duvvuru on Tuesday

Slide 1 of 2
Kadapa: YCP functionaries held rally in Duvvuru

Mydukuru MLA S. Raghurami Reddy addressing rally in Duvvuru on Tuesday

Slide 2 of 2

Kadapa: YSR Congress party functionaries in large numbers organized huge rally in Duvvuru mandal headed by Mydukuru MLA S.Raghurami Reddy in protest against attack on Macharla MLA P.Ramakrishna Reddy by agitators on Tuesday.

Speaking the occasion Mydukuru MLA S.Raghu Rami Reddy alleged that some TDP functionaries attacked the Macharla MLA at Amaravathi when he was going to Vijayawada by car.

He said there will be possibility of repeated attacks by TDP functionaries in future during ongoing agitation.

He urged the DGP to take stringent action against those who responsible for attacked the Macharla MLA.

He demanded chief minister to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam immediately otherwise there may be life threat to YCP MLA's from TDP men. Party leaders were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top