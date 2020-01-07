Kadapa: YCP functionaries held rally in Duvvuru

Kadapa: YSR Congress party functionaries in large numbers organized huge rally in Duvvuru mandal headed by Mydukuru MLA S.Raghurami Reddy in protest against attack on Macharla MLA P.Ramakrishna Reddy by agitators on Tuesday.

Speaking the occasion Mydukuru MLA S.Raghu Rami Reddy alleged that some TDP functionaries attacked the Macharla MLA at Amaravathi when he was going to Vijayawada by car.

He said there will be possibility of repeated attacks by TDP functionaries in future during ongoing agitation.

He urged the DGP to take stringent action against those who responsible for attacked the Macharla MLA.

He demanded chief minister to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam immediately otherwise there may be life threat to YCP MLA's from TDP men. Party leaders were present.