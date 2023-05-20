Kadapa: YSRCP men block roads to stop pursuit of MP Avinash Reddy by CBI

Kadapa (YSR district) : Tension prevailed in Pulivendula town following the reports of the CBI officials planning to serve notices to Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy in Pulivendula on Friday. The YSRCP activists and well-wishers in large numbers blocked several road points in cars at Tathiparthy, Chukkaluru and Simhadripuram after they received information over CBI personnel coming in a car to Pulivendula to serve notices to MP.

The YSRCP men prepared to restrict the entry of CBI men into Pulivendula town in connection with the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. However, the police, who were deployed in large numbers in Pulivendula town, felt relieved after Avinash Reddy went back to Hyderabad to admit his mother in a corporate hospital for treatment.

It may be recalled that Avinash Reddy’s mother YS Lakshamma suddenly suffered with serious illness on Friday. The family members immediately rushed her to a private hospital owned by late Gangi Reddy, father of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Y S Bharathi located in Pulivendula town.

After Lakshamma’s health condition deteriorated, the family members shifted her in an ambulance to Hyderabad under supervision of Jammalamadugu MLA Dr M Sudheer Reddy for better treatment. Meanwhile Mayor K Suresh Babu also condemned the CBI personnel’s objectionable attitude towards Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy in the name of probe into former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.

He said that what is wrong in MP seeking time for attending the probe as his mother’s health condition turned serious.