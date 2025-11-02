Kadiri MLA and Hindupur MP laud CM Naidu’s vision

Sri Sathya Sai District: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Peddannavaripalli village in Talupula mandal on Saturday as part of his district tour.

Addressing the gathering, local leaders praised the Chief Minister’s leadership, administrative vision, and commitment to regional development.

Kadiri MLA Kandukuri Venkata Prasad said that since assuming office, Naidu has introduced progressive ideas aimed at bridging economic disparities among the people a vision he described as “a divine blessing.” He stated that the previous government had neglected the Handri-Neeva Main Branch Canal, but within just four months of coming to power, the present government ensured water supply to the mandal.

He also noted that in the second quarter, tankssuch as Kondareddy Cheruvu were rejuvenated, benefiting farmers and local residents.

The MLA appreciated Naidu’s efforts in providing irrigation to Pulivendula through the same canal system and expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister’s long-standing political association spanning two decades.

He assured full cooperation for the continued development of the region and upliftment of the poor.

Hindupur MP Parthasarathy also expressed delight over the Chief Minister’s visit, stating that the government has fulfilled most of its election promises within 18 months, including completing projects like Gollapalli and Cherlopalli.

He added that solar parks are being developed in Madakasira, reflecting the government’s focus on sustainable energy and development.

The MP described Naidu as a “visionary and stable administrator” and urged people to ensure his leadership continues for at least 20 years to make Andhra Pradesh one of India’s leading states.