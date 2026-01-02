Special CS Budithi Rajasekhar gets second extension

Vijayawada: The state government granted a second extension to the tenure of retired IAS officer Budithi Rajasekhar as ex-officio special chief secretary to the government for agriculture, sericulture, cooperation and marketing. His tenure has been extended by one more year, with effect from January 1.

To effect this, chief secretary K Vijayanand issued GO Rt No 1 on Thursday. Rajasekhar was initially re-employed in the post from January 1, 2025, for a period of one year. Subsequently, the government fixed his consolidated remuneration at Rs.3.50 lakh per month, relaxing certain provisions of earlier finance department orders.

After reviewing his services and administrative requirements, the government decided to continue him in the key position for another year. Rajasekhar will continue to oversee critical sectors, including agriculture, sericulture, cooperation and marketing, which are considered vital for the state’s rural economy and farmer welfare initiatives.