Anam alleges YSRCP plot behind temple incidents

Nellore: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Thursday alleged that the YSRCP, unable to digest the state’s development under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was conspiring to destabilise the government.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office here, the minister referred to recent incidents at the Draksharama Bheemeswara Swamy temple in East Godavari district, Simhachalam Appanna temple in Visakhapatnam and Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Nandyal, alleging the involvement of the opposition YSRCP.

He said police, based on CCTV footage, had identified and detained the person responsible for damaging the Sivalingam outside the Draksharama temple, adding that preliminary inquiry revealed the act was the result of a personal dispute. The accused, an iron shop worker, allegedly broke the Shivalingam with a hammer and was found to be mentally unstable.

Regarding the theft of silver ornaments at the Nandyal temple, the minister said a temple worker allegedly replaced the originals with duplicate ornaments. A probe led by a deputy commissioner-rank officer is underway.

On the Simhachalam incident, he said two persons allegedly placed a snail shell in a prasadam packet, filmed it, and circulated the video on social media. He claimed the accused later admitted the act was done out of personal resentment against a temple staff member.

He said it was unfortunate that former Telangana chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao had criticised the coalition government. The minister remarked that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is hailed globally as a statesman, and questioned whether it matters if KCR approves of it or not.