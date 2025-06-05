  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kadiri MLA launches ‘Mana Intiki Mana MLA’

Kadiri MLA launches ‘Mana Intiki Mana MLA’
x
Highlights

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Kadiri constituency MLA Kandukunta Venkata Prasad launched ‘Mana Intiki Mana MLA’ programme in Sangativaripalli...

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Kadiri constituency MLA Kandukunta Venkata Prasad launched ‘Mana Intiki Mana MLA’ programme in Sangativaripalli village under Peddannavaripalli panchayat in Talupula mandal on Wednesday. On the first day, he visited various villages including Vemula Gondi, S Vaddipalli, Kotal, Mairada and Peddannavaripalli, going door-to-door to personally understand public issues and interact with residents.

On the occasion of completing one year in office, MLA Venkata Prasad explained all the development activities undertaken by the coalition government during the past year. He also provided detailed insights into the progress of village-level development initiatives under his leadership.

He received public grievances directly and instructed officials concerned to take immediate action to resolve them. He assured people of his continued commitment to their welfare.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick