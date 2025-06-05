Kadiri MLA launches ‘Mana Intiki Mana MLA’

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Kadiri constituency MLA Kandukunta Venkata Prasad launched ‘Mana Intiki Mana MLA’ programme in Sangativaripalli village under Peddannavaripalli panchayat in Talupula mandal on Wednesday. On the first day, he visited various villages including Vemula Gondi, S Vaddipalli, Kotal, Mairada and Peddannavaripalli, going door-to-door to personally understand public issues and interact with residents.

On the occasion of completing one year in office, MLA Venkata Prasad explained all the development activities undertaken by the coalition government during the past year. He also provided detailed insights into the progress of village-level development initiatives under his leadership.

He received public grievances directly and instructed officials concerned to take immediate action to resolve them. He assured people of his continued commitment to their welfare.