  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Kadiri MLA turns emotional at Sivaratri celebrations, defends state budget

  • Created On:  17 Feb 2026 11:00 AM IST
Kadiri MLA turns emotional at Sivaratri celebrations, defends state budget
X

Kadiri: MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad turned emotional during the Sivaratri celebrations at Thimmamma Marrimanu, recalling his two-decade-long political journey marked by challenges and setbacks.

Addressing the gathering, the legislator broke down while reflecting on the ups and downs, humiliations and struggles he endured over the past 20 years in public life.

“I have lived among the people whether I won or lost. I did not come from a political family, nor was I taught politics in my upbringing,” he said, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support and affection shown by the public and party workers. The emotional moment left the audience in silence.

He asserted that he seeks nothing for personal gain from officials, but consistently presses for the development of the region.

Highlighting the State Budget 2026, he said it was aligned with the ‘Viksit 2047’ vision and reflected the aspirations of five crore people.

“This is not a budget of inflated numbers, but one that prioritises welfare and development,” he stated.

Challenging critics, including YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said the government was ready for an open debate on the budget and its provisions.

Tags

Kandikunta Venkata Prasad emotional speechThimmamma Marrimanu Sivaratri celebrationsKadiri MLA political journeyAndhra Pradesh Budget 2026 debateYS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticism
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Beyond algorithms: Education’s role in the age of AI

Beyond algorithms: Education’s role in the age of AI

National News

More
Share it
X