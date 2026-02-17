Kadiri MLA turns emotional at Sivaratri celebrations, defends state budget

Kadiri: MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad turned emotional during the Sivaratri celebrations at Thimmamma Marrimanu, recalling his two-decade-long political journey marked by challenges and setbacks.

Addressing the gathering, the legislator broke down while reflecting on the ups and downs, humiliations and struggles he endured over the past 20 years in public life.

“I have lived among the people whether I won or lost. I did not come from a political family, nor was I taught politics in my upbringing,” he said, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support and affection shown by the public and party workers. The emotional moment left the audience in silence.

He asserted that he seeks nothing for personal gain from officials, but consistently presses for the development of the region.

Highlighting the State Budget 2026, he said it was aligned with the ‘Viksit 2047’ vision and reflected the aspirations of five crore people.

“This is not a budget of inflated numbers, but one that prioritises welfare and development,” he stated.

Challenging critics, including YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said the government was ready for an open debate on the budget and its provisions.