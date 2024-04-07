Kadiri Municipal Councilors Threaten Defamation Case Against Andhra Jyothi Reporter

In a recent media conference held at the YSR Congress party office, Kadiri municipal councilors issued a strong warning to Andhra Jyoti reporter for writing false articles against YSR Congress MLA candidate BS Maqbool. The councilors alleged that the reporter engaged in cheap politics after Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's successful visit to Kadiri ensured TDP's defeat in the constituency.

The councilors warned that they will file a defamation case against the journalist and the newspaper if such false stories are published again. They criticized Andhra Jyoti for throwing mud on the YSR Congress party candidate following CM Jagananna's road show and stated that the reporter should focus on writing factual news rather than imaginary stories.

The councilors expressed confidence in winning the upcoming elections in Kadiri and declared their unwavering support for BS Maqbul. They also emphasized that the YSR Congress party leaders are united in their efforts to secure victory.

Furthermore, the councilors challenged the TDP to put up a fight in the public sphere, asserting that the real YSRCP leaders are dedicated to the party's cause. They also called out the journalist's alleged hypocrisy and questioned the integrity of his actions.