Kadiri TDP in-charge flays YSRCP govt., says it neglecting education sector

Kadiri Constituency TDP Incharge held a media conference where he strongly criticized Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance and education system.

Kadiri Constituency TDP Incharge held a media conference where he strongly criticized Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance and education system. He questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy's statements about his hair not growing in 2021 and being happy in 2022, and criticized his avoidance of rebellions and fear of being kicked out by the people.

He accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of looting public resources and driving out investments, leading to the state's inability to pay its debts and employees' salaries. Kadiri also accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of destroying the education system, citing reports that showed a decline in the state's education rankings.

He criticized Jagan Mohan Reddy for opposing Best Available Schools that provide corporate education to poor students. Kadiri urged Jagan Mohan Reddy to think before making statements and called for his removal from power to improve the state's condition.

