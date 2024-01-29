Kadiri TDP in-charge Kandikunta Venkataprasad flays YSRCP govt.

Kadiri Telugu Desam Party candidate Kandikunta Venkataprasad criticized the current Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, stating that his rule has brought darkness to the state. Timber labour and co option member wife joined the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of Kandikunta. Kandikunta also mentioned that the TDP and YCP MLA candidates have already been announced for the upcoming general elections in the next two months. He stated that since the announcement of the YCP candidate, there has been a significant increase in people joining the Telugu Desam Party.

Kandikunta criticized that no social class in the state is happy with the current government and accused the Chief Minister of acting arrogantly. He expressed his commitment to work for the development of the people in the Kadiri Constituency and emphasized that the hopes of the people will be fulfilled once the Telugu Desam Party comes into power.

Kandikunta highlighted the importance of Chandrababu Naidu for the development of Amaravati and completion of the Polavaram project, stating that the state can only progress under his leadership. He urged the people to prepare for the victory of the Telugu Desam Party in the upcoming elections, which will take place in the next 74 days.