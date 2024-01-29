Live
Kadiri Youth gets best director and actor award for webseries
The young people who are doing very interesting web series and short films in our Kadiri have been selected for Anantha Short Film Award.
The young people who are doing very interesting web series and short films in our Kadiri have been selected for Anantha Short Film Award. As part of this, in the function of Ananta Short Film Festival held in Anantapur city yesterday, Dostan Movie Producer & Director Akkamma Gari Suryanarayana from Kadiri attended the program as the chief guest and after that award was given to Igbo and Polimera short films selected from Kadiri.
In the program, Badullah was awarded as the best director and B Pawan as the best actor by Suryanarayana. In the award function of this, Director Badulla thanked Suryanarayan for always being with him and leading him forward.
