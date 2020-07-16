Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam to be soon developed as tourist spot with Rs. 61.93 crore

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to further develop Kailasagiri, which is regarded as a beautiful tourist spot in Visakhapatnam. It is revealed that in addition to the existing ones, the work will be completed on 380 acres at a cost of Rs 61.93 crore and Kailasagiri will be developed as a tourist destination with new construction. In addition to the existing ones, the construction of the Second Ghat Road, along with the 3D Planetarium, has been undertaken to make the development work environmentally friendly. Plans have been made to complete these in time. With the government allocating the necessary funds for this, the work gained momentum.

According to the Department of Tourism, 8 out of 10 tourists from abroad would visit Kailasagiri. Kailasagiri is getting more elegant with new projects. There are already plans for more tourism projects in the coming days on Kailasagiri, a huge Shiva statue, conical wheels, Titanic View, Telugu Museum, Mini 3D Theater, Ropeway. VMRDA is undertaking development work on a total of 380 acres.

Visakha is located at an elevation of 110 m above sea level on the banks of the Kailasagiri River. That is why there is a craze for this tourist area. VMRDA plans to attract domestic and foreign visitors with more new projects. Under the Restoration and Redevelopment Project, a 380-acre Kailasagiri Hill Top Park will be developed at a cost of Rs. 61.93 crore. In addition, kiosks, food courts and state-of-the-art toilets will be set up along with landscape Works, Pathways, View points will be developed. CCTV cameras will be installed everywhere to provide complete security to the tourists along with the latest electric lighting. The DPR is also preparing for the 3 Planetarium project to be built on 7 acres on the hill at an estimated cost of Rs 37 crore. VMRDA hopes to develop Kailasagiri by all means and double the current number of tourists.

VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteshwara Rao said that plans have been prepared to develop Kailasagiri in all respects. Food courts and other infrastructure are being made available to cater to the tastes of domestic tourists as well as foreign visitors. The 3D Planetarium project is a special attraction as we are already embarking on all sorts of activities related to it. He hoped that if all these were completed, Kailasagiri would become a major attraction in domestic tourism.