Kaisika Dwadasi Asthanam today

Tirumala: Kaisika Dwadasi Asthanam will be observed in Tirumala on Sunday (November 2). On this day, Snapana Beram of Srivaru - Ugra Srinivasa Murthy - will be paraded along four Mada streets before sunrise, i.e., between 4.30 am and 5.45 am.

It is only on this day that this deity comes out of the temple. During other festivals and religious events, it is the Utsava Beram - Sri Malayappa Swamy, who blesses devotees.

This religious event originates from Kaisika Puranam and the tradition of taking the god on a procession only once a year began in 14th century after an incident in which sunlight striking the idol reportedly caused a mega fire accident. Since then, the procession is strictly observed before daybreak.