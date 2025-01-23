Kakani booked for threatening cops

Nellore : In a significant development, Kavali police registered cases against YSR Congress Party district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Wednesday on charges of making derogatory comments against police.

It may be recalled that during his visit to Kavali on January 19 for visiting a party leader Y Srinivasulu Reddy who was undergoing treatment after allegedly attacked by TDP activists, YSRCP district Govardhan Reddy made derogatory and objectionable comments against Kavali police blaming them for inaction allegedly at the behest of local ruling party leaders.

The comments created sensation in police department. He is alleged to have warned police that the YSRCP would return to power soon and threatening severe consequences, including stripping them of their uniforms. He also said to have issued warnings to TDP leaders and cadres, stating that they would not be spared.

The case was registered against the former minister on the basis of a complaint by a person from Kolladinne village of Bogole mandal, under Sections 224 (threatening public servant), 351(2)(Criminal Intimidation), 352 (Intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach peace), 353(2), (promotion of hostility, hatred or ill will between groups based on religion, race) of BNS. Section (353)(2) is applied to statement or reports that are made published, or circulated through electronic means social media.

However, a police official on the condition of anonymity, said that these sections are bailable as they are punishable with jail term of up to two to 3 years.

This is first time that police have taken such decision, which created flutter not only in political circles but also in general public.