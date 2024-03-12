Kakani denounces TDP alliance with BJP ‘unethical’

Nellore: Criticising TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu for striking electoral alliance with BJP, agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy described the move as ‘unethical’ one.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the minister recalled that during 2019 elections Chandrababu Naidu described Narendra Modi as 'Nararoopa Rakshadu' and made derogatory comments even on his personal life but now is embracing him for his political advantage.

He said that during 2014 elections, TDP, JSP and BJP worked together and later went separate ways only because of political reasons. Now again the trio is coming together for 2024 elections.

While exuding confidence over his party retaining power for the second time, the minister pointed out that it would be highly impossible for the opposition alliance to unseat Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as people of the state have already decided to exercise their franchise in favour of YSRCP in 2024 elections.

Claiming that the recent Medarametla Siddham meeting of YSRCP a grand success, Govardhan Reddy said that that his family had been in politics for the last six decades and witnessed a number of meetings but this is the first time that he saw such a huge crowd like ‘a sea of humanity’.

The minister said that not able to digest the success of ' Siddham', opposition parties making false propaganda saying that the meeting was a failure