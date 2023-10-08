Kakani describes YSRCP rule as golden era for farmers

Podalakuru(Nellore district): Describing YSRCP rule as a golden era for the formers in the state, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy urged the farming community to compare the progress of agriculture sector with previous governments and how they are getting benefited during the four-and-a-half rule.

Inaugurating a slew of development works worth Rs 2.88 crore in Podalakuru town on Saturday, the minister lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for providing title deeds to 1,752 farmers on dotted lands in 2,700 acres in the town. Kakani said the government was also planning to distribute assigned lands to farmers.

Responding to the plea of locals over sanctioning of degree college in Podalakuru, the minister assured that he will take the issue to the notice of CM.

The minister also promised to arrange a walking track for pedestrians and provide all infrastructure facilities.

He said that till now developmental works worth Rs 139.84 crores were taken up in Podalakuru mandal and another Rs 40 lakh works were sanctioned for construction of CC roads in the town.

On the occasion, the minister thanked the SEIL management for their initiative in extending Rs 21 lakh for renovation of buildings in government junior college.

Podalakuru ZPTC T Nirmalamma, Junior College Principal Vishnuvardhan and others were present.