Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurates hospital constructed at Golagamudi

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy appreciated the management of Venkaiah Swamy Temple Trust at Golagamudi Ashram in Venkatachalam mandal for providing excellent medical services to people on its premises. Inaugurating the medical facility constructed with Rs 5 crore on the temple premises in Golagamudi on Sunday, the minister hailed the trust for conducting both devotional and service-oriented activities and assured his fullest support to them.

He appreciated the service of temple executive officer Bala Subrahmanyam for his relentless efforts in making the temple a popular devotional centre and hub of non-profit services. Stating local population can avail themselves of medical services at the centre free of cost, Kakani said the organisers were planning to extend support to paralysis patients in the region by providing complete medication till they recover fully besides providing artificial limbs and physiotherapy for needy people.

The Minister announced the trust was also considering a junior college for the benefit of local students and they have sent proposals for allocating land to the trust. He said the trust was getting the latest medical equipment for the benefit of poor patients. Further, the Minister served food to the devotees at the temple premises who visited as part of Kartika Vanabhojanam. EO Bala Subrahmanyam, trust board member E Ramamohana Reddy and local leaders were present.