Kakani has no stature to debate with Chandrababu: Somireddy

Nellore: TDP senior leader and politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu's Raa Kadilaraa meeting held in Nellore was a grand success. Speaking to the media at party district office here on Monday, he said that public waited patiently at the meeting place to hear Chandra Babu's speech, even though the latter arrived three hours late than the original schedule. He criticised that YSRCP leaders were spreading false propaganda as they were unable to digest scores of people attending ‘Raa Kadiliraa’ programme. Finding fault with Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy throwing challenge to Chandrababu Naidu for participating in an open debate over cultivation, the TDP leader pointed out that Kakani has no such status to debate with Chandrababu, as he has no minimum knowledge over agriculture sector.

The TDP leader has alleged that farm mechanisation, drip irrigation and other such programmes were totally detained due to adoption of unscientific and anti-farmers policies being implemented by the ruling party. He said that Rythu Bharosa Kendrams have turned out as Rythu Bakshaka Kendrams. He said farmers are well aware what kind of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides they are getting in RBKs.

Somireddy recalled that the TDP government had extend support to farming community by introducing various schemes like Rythu Rathams etc for improving cultivation. He alleged that 'Kakani' has no right to criticise Candrababu, who made rounds to the TDP office and the residence of former Minister P Narayana, urging them to rescue him from spurious liquor case earlier.