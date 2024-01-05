Kakani hatched plan to loot lands worth Rs 1,000 cr, alleges Somireddy

Nellore: TDP senior leader and politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has alleged that Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy hatched a plan to loot Rs 1,000 crore worth land under Permanent Land Rights Act (PLRA) in Sarvepalle constituency.

Addressing a press conference at party district office here on Thursday, the TDP leader said that as per the PLRA, the State government has decided to allot the lands to the poor.

Reminding that Kakani had announced that under PLRA, pattas were sanctioned for 5,545 acres to 6,610 beneficiaries in Sarvepalle constituency, he pointed out that only 3,300 acres against the sanctioned 5,545 acres were distributed to the beneficiaries in this constituency.

He demanded the Minister to explain tothe public as to what happened to the remaining 2,145 acres. He informed that he

secured all these details from the district administration, through Right to Information Act. Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said, as per the PLRA committee, all the MLAs should sign on the proposal over the issue.

But in this case, only district Minister and in-charge Minister, Joint Collector and revenue divisional officer had signed on the papers and no MLA had signed.

The TDP leader had alleged that Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy had enrolled the names of his followers as binamis in the records to loot lands in Sarvepalle constituency.

He recalled that earlier also, Kakani had grabbed 4.7 acres worth Rs 30 crore that belonged to seven Dalits in Vaviletipadu village, but later they were returned to the original owners with the initiation of TDP.

Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy warned that they would lay seize to the Collectorate if the district administration fails to reveal the facts within 10 days.