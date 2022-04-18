Kakani plans weekly reviews to monitor development works

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy hinted that he would try to hold district-level review meetings once a week to resolve all long-pending issues in the district. Govardhan Reddy elicited information on the activities of each department from the officers concerned during the review and gave suggestions to expedite the development works at Collectorate on Monday.

He told the officials that people's representatives were keen on cooperating with them for all-round development of the district. He said they were all indebted to the people and it is their duty to serve them effectively. He urged the officials to take immediate steps to address the issues brought to their notice by the people's representatives and consult the District Collector or Joint Collector if it is beyond their capacity to solve them.

He said he would intervene and take up the issues to the notice of the government if they cannot be solved at the district level. Further, the Minister asked senior legislators Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and M Chandrasekhar Reddy to sit on the dias along with him.

He offered prayers at Golagamudi Venkaiah Swamy temple and visited Kantepalli, Kasumuru villages where he received warm welcome from the people. He also visited his native village Thoderu and offered floral tributes to his father Ramana Reddy.