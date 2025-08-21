Kakani released on bail

Nellore: In a major move, YSR Congress Party senior leader and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy was released on bail from Nellore central prison on Wednesday.

He has been in the prison for the last 86 days for his alleged involvement in illegal mining and transportation of Quartz and was released on bail on Wednesday. The High Court has granted the bail to the ‘Kakani’ on Tuesday but delay in securing consent documents lead to release of YSRCP leader postponed to Wednesday.

On this occasion, there was a jubilant atmosphere witnessed at Nellore Central Prison (NCP) with leaders and activists including YSRCP district working president Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, party women wing state working president Kakani Pujitha( daughter of Govardhan Reddy) MLC Meriga Muralidhar and others gathered in huge numbers.

The YSRCP leader has alleged that it has become practice for the ruling TDP party confining the YSRCP leaders in jails when raised the voice against the anti-people policies of the government. He added that not a single functionary cared for the vindictive politics resorted by coalition government “I am appealing the party cadres not worry or fear as good days are ahead” he said. The YSRCP leader alleged that Servepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and his son have been looting the public money in the constituency and added that he will disclose the details very soon.