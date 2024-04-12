Live
Just In
Kakarla Suresh campaigns in Vinjamoor
NDA MLA candidate from Udayagiri Kakarla Suresh conducted a door-to-door campaign in Vinjamoor on Thursday, urging voters to support the bicycle symbol. Suresh visited shops and houses, emphasizing the importance of voting for him and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy to secure the highest majority.
During his speech, Suresh highlighted the promises made by Telugu Desam leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu, stating that the implementation of these schemes would lead to a prosperous future for the state. He pledged to prioritize job opportunities for youth, provide unemployment benefits, offer free RTC bus travel for women, and distribute three cylinders free of cost.
Suresh expressed his concern over the current state of Andhra Pradesh, describing it as regressing by 20 years due to anarchy and tyranny. He assured the voters that under Chandrababu's leadership, the state would witness significant progress and become a model for the country.
Furthermore, Suresh highlighted the various welfare schemes he has initiated in the region, such as providing sewing training for young women, offering medical services through Arogya Radham, and operating Anna's canteen to help the underprivileged. He emphasized the need for continued support to implement more such development programs.
Several prominent leaders and party members, including Mandal Convenor Gongati Raghunatha Reddy and Vice President Sheikh Subhani, participated in the campaign, along with a large number of workers and women supporters from Telugu Desam, BJP, and Janasena. The event received overwhelming response from the residents of Vinjamoor.