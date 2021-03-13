Kakinada: 12 in fray for MLC polls to be held tomorrow

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of East and West Godavari Teachers' MLC elections to be held on March 14.

He issued orders to implement the Section 144 from 7 am till the end of the polling process within a 200-metre radius of the polling stations during the polling to ensure a free and fair poll in peaceful atmosphere. He held a videoconference with officials along with district superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi at Collectorate on Friday.

He said that as per the directions of the Election Commission, the polling will be held from 8 am to 2 pm at 12 polling stations in 11 mandals under Naxal-affected areas in Rampachodavaram and Yetapaka revenue divisions of the district. He urged voters in these 11 mandals to take note of the issue. He said that polling would be held at all other polling stations in the district from 8 am to 4 pm.

As many as 12 candidates are in the fray for the teachers' constituency for East and West Godavari districts and a majority of them have teaching experience.

Private Teachers Union president Ambedkar Didde, Illa Satyanarayana of Amalapuram, Ganta Nageswar Rao of Eluru, Cherukuri Subhashchandra Bose of Undrajavaram mandal, Tidde Ravi of Mortha in Undrajavaram mandal of West Godavari district, Dr MB Nageswar Rao of Tadepalligudem, Palivela Veerraju of Rajamahendravaram, Badugu Saibaba of Razole mandal in East Godavari district, Yadavili Ramakrishna Prasad of Rajamahendravarm and Dr P Vamsi Krishna Raja of Kakinada are in the fray. The election campaign concluded on Friday.