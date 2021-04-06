Kakinada: 32.54 lakh to cast votes in MPTC, ZPTC elections

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy directed the officials to ensure smooth and transparent conduct of MPTC and ZPTC elections in the district.

Addressing the officials, he explained that as many as 32,54,395 voters will exercise their votes including 16,21,130 men and 16,33,265 women for 61 ZPTC and 1,086 MPTC posts in seven divisions in the East Godavari district.

As many as 3,561 polling stations are arranged in the district. There are 1,319 hypersensitive and 1,233 sensitive and 1,009 common polling stations in the district. He said that in all 2,628 candidates are in the fray for 1,084 MPTCs and 235 candidates are contesting for 61 ZPTCs in the district.

The polling process for the MPTC and ZPTC elections will be held on April 8 from 7 am to 5 pm as per the schedule of the State Election Commission(SEC).

He said that the election code will be in force throughout the district.

District Election Observer Dr BR Ambedkar inspected the ballot boxes at MPDO office, Karapa mandal, Kakinada Rural on Monday.

He directed the officials to conduct the election process in accordance with the provisions of the Covid-19 protocol.

He advised everyone to use masks, sanitisers and maintain social distance. He ordered the officials to follow the rules that were issued by the State Election Commission without fail.