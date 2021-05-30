Kakinada: Aarogyasri card-holders being denied treatment in private hospitals

Kakinada: The private hospitals are denying the free admission for Covid patients despite showing Aarogyasri cards. The patients are being allowed into the private hospitals only on payment of liquid cash only.

Many Covid patients are innocent and gullible; the private managements are exploiting them by demanding high fees even though they possess Aarogyasri cards. People with coronavirus symptoms are unable to get admission into government hospitals and hence they are seeking admission into the private hospitals.

The patients seeking admissions into the private hospitals are not given admission by merely showing Aarogyasri cards. But, they are being compelled to part with liquid money for admission.

Recently, the district authorities have imposed fines on the private hospitals for collecting fee particularly from Aarogyasri card-holders. But, still they are continuing to collect fee from the Covid patients despite having Arogyasri cards.

Nearly 46 private hospitals have been booked for violation of Covid norms including excess charges and denial of Aarogyasri scheme etc while providing medical treatment to the Covid affected patients in the district.

Joint Collector Dr G Lakshmisha imposed fine for five times on the Inodaya Hospital, Kakinada for collecting fee from the Covid patients having Arogyasri card. According to official sources, fine up to Rs 22.50 lakh has been imposed on the hospital.