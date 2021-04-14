Kakinada: Acute drinking water shortage haunts Smart City

Kakinada: The people of the Smart City Kakinada are facing acute shortage of drinking water. They alleged that Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities failed to predict the growing demand for drinking water in the city.With the advent of summer, the canals will be closed and consequently the people must face the problem of non-availability of drinking water.

KMC is supplying water only in the morning for two hours which is not enough for domestic consumption.For the people of Kakinada there are two reservoirs available - one at Samalkot and other at Aratlakatta reservoir. The KMC officials filled up the reservoirs with adequate capacity, but the stored water is enough for only 45 days.

People of Jagannaickpur, Narasan Nagar, Yetimoga, Pastor Pet, Vidyut Nagar, Mallayya Agraharam and other areas in the city are the worst victims. They demand supply of water through the water tanks.

Due to the water shortage in the Smart City, the people are compelled to buy water from reverse osmosis (RO) plants. The RO plants are selling the water at Rs10 for 20 litre water. If the water plant employees supply the water at doorsteps and they are charging Rs 30.

KMC Water Works DE S Prabhakar Rao told "The Hans India" that Samalkot reservoir is filled with 1,233 cusecs of water and Aratlakatta reservoir has 1,582 cusecs of water. He said that they are following instruction from the Municipal Commissioner to supply water for only two hours. He appealed to the people to make use of the short duration of supply in view of summer.

Smart City CEO and MD and KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that steps have been taken as the canalsare being closed for two months. He appealed to people to avoid wasting drinking water for other purposes.