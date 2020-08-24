Kakinada: Appoint Health Officer for KMC, demands TDP former MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao

Kakinada: TDP senior leader and former MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao (Kondabau) suggested for the immediate appointment of Health Officer in Kakinada Municipal Corporation in view of the urgent services required particularly during this Covid-19 pandemic.

While speaking to the media here on Monday, Kondababu said that quite a good number of Covid-19 positive cases registered within the Municipal limits of Kakinada.

He also alleged that the absence of health officers was resulting in negligence among sanitary workers and creating hurdles for tackling Covid-19 cases. He also alleged that more number of Covid-19 positive cases were registered at the headquarters of Kakinada.

He also wanted the Collector to take steps immediately for the appointment for the health officer for guiding the sanitary workers in containing the spread of Covid cases.