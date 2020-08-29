Kakinada: BJP flays KMC for garbage tax

Kakinada: BJP State Council Member and former Godavari Urban Development Authority director Gatti Satyanarayana criticized the Kakinada Municipal Corporation for levying tax on garbage generating business people as well as individuals.



He met Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and presented his views regarding the imposition of garbage tax. He pointed out the additional levying of taxes is unjustified. He said that the state government has been collecting various taxes and the additional tax has become a curse to the people. He said that collecting additional taxes from apartments, vegetable vendors and other small business people is unjustified.

He questioned why the YSRCP corporators of the ruling party have not raised objections in collecting huge taxes from common people. He appealed to the commissioner to withhold the additional taxes imposed on the common people. He felt that tax on garbage is grave injustice.