Kakinada: BJP, JSP leaders call on Somu Veerraju

Kakinada: BJP State Council member Duvvuri Subramanyam said that Somu Veerraju is a humanitarian since his childhood and rendered exemplary service to society through the party.

BJP leaders Chitneedi Srinivas, Y Krishna, Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee members Pantam Nanaji, Kandula Durgesh and other activists met him separately at his house here on Wednesday.

Subramanyam said that Somu Veerraju always respects the party cadres and take care of their wellbeing every time. Veerraju came from an agriculturist family in East Godavari district. Veerraju was the President and General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Andhra Pradesh for quite a long time. Later, Veerraju was elevated to the BJP State Committee as its general secretary and vice-president. Under Veerraju's leadership, the party would grow into a formidable force in the state.