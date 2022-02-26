Kakinada: Bro. Anil Kumar meets Vundavalli

Kakinada: YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila's husband and Evangelist Brother Anil Kumar met former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar on Friday. Anil Kumar, who was going to Bhimavaram on his Christian missionary activities, went to Vundavalli's residence in Rajamahendravaram and had meeting for more than one hour.

Later speaking to the media here on Friday, Vundavalli said that Anil Kumar visited his house unexpectedly and there was nothing special to share. He said, "We have discussed so many things under the open sky. Our friendship is not new to the world and we know each other since the era of late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy." Vundavalli said that Anil Kumar was on his way to Bhimavaram, West Godavari district to inaugurate a church.

'When he called me and told that he wanted to meet me, I welcome him,' the former MP said and added that Anil Kumar is gentleman. When asked if there was any significance of the meeting, he said sarcastically, "We discussed family matters, political affairs including the Ukraine crisis."

Brother Anil Kumar said that Vundavalli is a knowledgeable person and has good command on current and past political affairs. "It is my fortune to have interaction with him. We have to learn a lot of things from him. It's just a friendly meeting and we discussed so many current affairs," he said.

Later Brother Anil Kumar left for Bhimavaram to attend a private function.