Kakinada: Bumpy ride for vehicle users in Smart City

Kakinada: Even though Smart City projects are being implemented in the city, Kakinada Municipal Corporation officials are neglecting roads damaged due to recent rains and floods. Driving on such pothole, crater-ridden roads has become a nightmare for motorists, more so for two-wheeler riders.



The condition of main roads as well as internal roads in residential colonies is pretty bad. They need repairs on a war-footing to ensure smooth ride by road users.

Majority of roads in Smart City like Nagamallithota Junction, RTO office, JNTU-K, Stadium, Ramaraopet, Jagannaickpur, Vidhyut Nagar, MP's Home, Cinema Road, Old Bus stand roads were damaged during the recent rains.

Indian Red Cross East Godavari district member AVD Menta Rao said that even for moderate rains several roads in Kakinada smart city were damaged and appeared like small water ponds and roads on the outskirts have become unfit for travel by the two-wheelers. He said that the number of potholes has increased and their condition has worsened, posing danger to motorists.

Social activist Dr APJ Vinu said that almost all the roads in Pensioners Paradise (Kakinada Smart City) are full of potholes and loose gravel in spite of spending crores of rupees on roads.

G Raja Phanendra Kumar, another resident said that the civic body has failed in repairing roads and correcting the faulty speed breakers, despite repeated requests.

A resident Bhamidipati Bhaskara Sharma expresses his displeasure over the KMC officials' negligence in repairing the roads after rains. He pointed out that officials always say that they will change Kakinada as a Smart City, but they fail to take up road repair works.