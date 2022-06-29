Kakinada: Call to plant saplings for environment protection

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Additional Commissioner Ch Naga Narasimha Rao said trees play a key role in human existence besides averting the environmental imbalance.

Narasimha Rao along with Municipal Health Officer Dr Prudhvi Charan planted sapling at Mallayya Agraharam here on Wednesday. He said that environment protection is very important and it is the duty of everyone in society to protect the environment. He urged people to plant saplings in all vacant places in the city and the corporation will extend necessary assistance in this regard.

Municipal Health Officer Dr Prudhvi Charan said that planting saplings is the responsibility of each and every individual. He said that planting trees will not only save our environment from global warming in the long run but also protect us from severe environmental conditions like droughts and floods.

38th ward TDP in-charge AVD Menta Rao said that the plantation drive would serve as a platform for development while protecting nature. He said that every person must plant at least six saplings in their household and must protect them until they grow to maximum size.