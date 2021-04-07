Kakinada: Candlelight rally to create awareness on Covid taken out

Kakinada: District collector D Muralidhar Reddy alerted people to be cautious and take precautions against the spread of the second wave of Covid -19. He organised a candlelight rally at the Collectorate on Thursday to create awareness among the people on the precautions needed to be taken to prevent spread of the deadly virus. DMHO Dr KVS Gowreswar Rao and others participated on the occasion. He said that the aim of conducting the rally was to check the spread of the second wave of Covid-19.

He said that they are creating awareness on coronavirus to dispel fear from the people. "We have not done away totally with the virus and crucial message is self-protection and every citizen need to protect oneself from the virus by mandatorily following Covid-19 protocol of physical distancing, wearing mask and sanitising of hands," he said. He appealed to the people to be careful not to ignore these precautions.