Kakinada: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, JC inspect ITI, RMC grounds

Kakinada: District collector D Muralidhar Reddy directed the officials to utilise the available lands in Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and Rangaraya Medical College (RMC) in Kakinada.

Accompanied by joint collector Dr G Lakshmisha, he visited the ITI and RMC grounds here on Thursday. The collector said that there was a need to extend the RMC without moving ITI with a total of 14 trades. He instructed the officials to prepare reports on the lands available in the two institutions.

He examined the lands available in Rangaraya Medical College (RMC) and directed the authorities for the construction of teaching and allied hospital structures in connection with the expansion of the medical college. RDO AG Chinni Krishna, RMC principal Dr K Babji, ITI In-charge principal Mohan Rao and others were present.