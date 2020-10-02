Kakinada: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy keen to make secretariats more robust

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy inspected Ward Secretariats 1 and 4 at Krishna Nagar and Bank Colony here on Thursday. He examined the biometric attendance, registers, posters of various welfare schemes and lists of beneficiaries in the secretariats.



Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that Village and Ward Secretariats have completed one year of functioning. Valuable services have been rendered to the people through them. The majority of people in the agency area are benefitted through these secretariats. "We are conducting regular reviews of the performance of the secretariats and taking steps to make the system more robust," he said.

He suggested that applications to the Secretariats should be processed within the specified time limit and services should be further expanded. After inspecting the ward secretariats, he inspected the construction work of Godavari Kalakshetram and Science Center at Kulai Cheruvu. He directed the engineers to complete the works as soon as possible.

Later, he inspected Indoor stadium at Balbhavan. He elicited information about Indoor stadium from Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar.