Kakinada: Collector Muralidhar Reddy orders completion of NH 216 expansion works

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy directed the officials to complete the works relating to National Highway (NH) 216 Expansion Package 3 and 4 immediately.

He convened a special meeting with National Highways Authority officials here on Monday. Joint Collector G Rajkumari, Amalapuram sub-collector Himanshu Kaushik were present.

He directed the officials to carry out two rail overbridge (ROB) connecting works which are yet to be completed in Package-2 in connection with the widening of National Highway 216 and bring the complete road stretch into use. He directed the officials to acquire 2.3 acres of land required for the toll plaza at Annampally in Package-3 and hand it over to the NH department.

He directed them to expedite the road widening works by removing the obstructions in the land acquired for roads at Pasarlapudi Junction, Sivakodu and B Savaram.