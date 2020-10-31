X
Kakinada: Committee formed for creation of new districts

Collector D Muralidhar Reddy holding a virtual meeting with officials from Collectorate in Kakinada on Friday

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy stated that for the creation of new districts, a special committee has been constituted in the district.

He conducted a meeting with officials through Zoom App at Collectorate here on Friday.

He said that higher officials serve as members in this committee.

He indicated that a comprehensive report at the divisional level should comprise the details pertaining to the proposed districts.

He said that in the formation of new districts, details regarding government vacant lands, buildings and other allied properties should be provided for which adequate exercise should be made.

He said that before November 10, the process of recruitment to Grama and Ward Secretariats should be completed in the district. He said that all adequate safety measures are being taken for reopening of schools on November 2.

